What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Time to ditch the switch? ⏰

That's the question Rep. Vern Buchanan has for Congress as he pushes for the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act.

The Republican congressman is advocating for legislation to keep the U.S. in Daylight Saving Time just as Americans get ready to set their clocks back an hour this weekend.

Rep. Buchanan isn't the only lawmaker who thinks changing clocks back and forth every year is a bad idea.

In September, Florida's two U.S. Senators pushed to keep the country on Daylight Saving Time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would not only keep Americans from "falling back" in November but also avoid changing clocks in March 2021 when the United States typically springs forward.

Voting by mail? Here's when the U.S. Postal Service says it should be signed, sealed and sent 📬

We are one week away from Election Day and that means it is a very important deadline if you plan on mailing in your ballot.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends on its website that as a "common-sense measure" you should mail your completed ballot at least one week prior to your state's deadline. Florida's deadline is 7 p.m. on Election Day.

You'll also want to track your mail-in ballot to make sure that it is counted. The sooner you get it mailed in or dropped off, the better.

So if that mail-in ballot is still sitting on your kitchen counter, or in your home office, you should fill it out, sign it and send it today, just to be safe.

The stakes are high in Game 6 of the World Series ⚾

There's no more "we'll get them tomorrow." No more moral victories.

The Tampa Bay Rays have to win Game 6 of the World Series tonight -- or they'll lose out on their first championship banner.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-2 series lead with their 4-2 win over the Rays in Game 5 on Sunday. Tampa Bay will now have to pull out all the stops to send the World Series to a deciding seventh game.