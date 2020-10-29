What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay!

Trump and Biden will be in Tampa today

Heading back to a key battleground state in the 2020 election, both presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will visit Tampa, Florida today.

According to his campaign, President Trump will speak at a "Make America Great Again" rally at 1:30 p.m. at the Raymond James North Lot. The gates open at 10:30 a.m.

Biden's campaign said his event will be a drive-in rally at 6:30 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

A lesson learned?

We know what you're thinking: National and state polling favored Hillary Clinton in 2016 and they were wrong, so why should I trust them?

Dr. Michael Binder, a professor from the University of North Florida who's responsible for the PORL's methodology and its survey process says what happened in 2016 has them course-correcting.

“We are learning, trying to get better and do the best that we can to truly reflect what the electorate looks like," Dr. Binder said.

Missed moment

Brett Phillips became an instant Rays legend for his Game 4 walk-off hit.

He said the feeling of hitting a walk-off game-winner for his hometown team was almost equal to the joy he felt on his wedding day in November 2019.

The comparison was fitting -- his wife Bri didn't arrive in Arlington until the morning of Game 4, as she was held up with work in Clearwater, Florida.