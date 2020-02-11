What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay!

Fire Fauci?

President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans so far this year remain prominent in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters.

Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

Trump’s comments come after Fauci leveled his sharpest criticism yet of the White House’s response to the coronavirus and Trump’s public assertion that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the virus.

What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different

Like just about everything in 2020, election night is going to be a little different than what we’re used to.

10 Investigates is breaking down three ways election night 2020 could be a departure from what you’d normally see. We want you to know what to expect so you’re not caught off guard.

All three election night differences have a common thread: The expected spike in mail-in voting this year because of COVID-19.

"Florida Fall" is on its way!

Hello, cooler weather!

A cold front swept through the area last night, shifting our winds from the north while really drying things out. This will also bring us a stronger push of cool air.