What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

Flying for the holidays? We got on a plane during the pandemic. ✈️

Thanksgiving is a week away; and after nearly nine months of mostly empty airports across the country, some people will be returning to the skies to fly home for the holidays.

But COVID-19 is far from over and has others carefully considering if it’s worth the risk of potential exposure while traveling.

So, 10 Tampa Bay reporter Beau Zimmer hopped on a flight to see what conditions are like at the airport and on the plane.

Demanding action... before it's 'too late'

Five mayors from across the state met on Wednesday and asked Gov. Ron DeSantis for four things: A statewide mask mandate, more state testing, a better contact tracing system, and more freedom for local governments to implement restrictions.

Health experts agree and say leadership during the pandemic needs to come from the top before it's "too late." That's why all eyes are on DeSantis as the virus surges once again.

Grab the popcorn and get comfy on the couch! 📺

It was a sad day when we learned "The Great Pumpkin" wouldn't be shown on TV this year.

But, we have some good news to share: thanks to a deal with PBS, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will return to the air.

You can find out just when to watch here.