What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

Let's go Rays! ✨

Keep the brooms nearby ladies and gentlemen, because your Tampa Bay Rays are one game away from sweeping the Houston Astros.

The Rays beat the Astros Tuesday night in Game 3 of the American League Championship behind a stellar defensive effort from across the diamond. The Rays lead the series 3-0.

The Rays are one victory away from their first World Series appearance in over a decade against the team that ousted them from the playoffs just last year.

A potentially decisive Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:40 p.m.

The votes are rolling in 📪

As President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden ratchet up their campaigns in Florida, data shows the state leads the nation in early voting returns.

With Election Day still three weeks away, nearly 2 million Floridians have already voted by mail as of Tuesday, according to the state Division of Elections. Another 3.8 million ballots sent out have yet to be returned.

Early in-person voting in the state doesn’t even begin until Oct. 19.

Nationwide, the number of ballots already cast is nearing 12 million, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project, led by University of Florida professor Dr. Michael McDonald.

By this same time in the 2016 election, just 1.4 million ballots had been cast.

This is how you know you’re at an official ballot drop box in Florida 🗳️

You’ve decided who you want to vote for, filled out your vote-by-mail ballot and now you’re ready to return it.

You can mail it back to your Supervisor of Elections or you can drop it off in person. In Florida, the law outlines where secure drop boxes may be placed.

The main office of the supervisor

Each branch office of the supervisor

Each early voting site

All ballot drop boxes must be staffed or monitored.

Early voting will start Monday, Oct. 19, in most counties across Tampa Bay, but election officials are already taking ballots in person at their offices.