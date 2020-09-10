What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Good morning! Thank you for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday.

Let's get started with the top stories you need to know about.

A stop in Florida? ✈️

Within hours of a White House doctor anticipating President Trump's return to public engagements this weekend, the president is already pushing to get back on the campaign trail.

His first stop? Well, it could be Florida.

At least that's what he said Thursday night to Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"I think I am going to try doing a rally Saturday night. If we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida Saturday night."

So far, there have been no details released about the possible campaign rally.

And the winner is...🥇

The United Nation's World Food Program won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for working to end hunger and food insecurity.

The announcement was made Friday morning in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee.

There were 318 candidates for this year's prize, including President Trump.

Looking to get pampered during the pandemic? 💅

Who doesn't love a little TLC once in a while? The nail salon is one of the best places to go and treat yourself.

But now, with the threat of COVID-19, it's more important than ever that salons take every precaution to keep you safe.

We have tips and safety measures you should look at before you head in for a little pampering.