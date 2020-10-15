What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! It's almost Friday.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Friday Jr. Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

Let's take a look at some of the stories you need to know about.

Tired of political campaign texts? Try this. 📱

Chances are you’ve received one, if not several dozen, text messages from a campaign or political group.

By one estimate, nearly one billion of these political texts were sent to Americans in the month of September, according to app Robokiller.

FCC rules say campaigns can text you without your permission, but only if they don’t use “auto dialing technology” to do it. Software from companies like Hustle, Opn Sesame and GetThru have made it easier than ever to send a large number of personalized texts in a short amount of time.

You can opt-out of the messages by replying directly to them with the word “STOP.” You can also forward the message to the Spam Reporting Service by typing “SPAM” or “7726.”

There's still today ⚾

It's okay, Rays fans, there's still time.

Your Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Rays are leading the series 3-1.

The team will have another chance to win it all in Game 5 tonight at 5:07 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Near-record heat once again 🌡️

There will be a few areas of patchy fog once again this morning, but that will quickly clear and give way to another hot and sunny day.

Temperatures will steadily warm back into the low 90s this afternoon with the humidity making it feel more like the mid-upper 90s.