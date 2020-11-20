What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

To travel or not to travel: What is the risk?✈️

Stay home for Thanksgiving: That's the warning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has for Americans as the U.S. sees another surge in COVID-19 cases.

It's a tough ask for families set on being together, and a warning some wanted to see sooner.

Over the last week, the CDC says we've had a million cases of COVID-19 nationwide. Doctors say we risk an even bigger increase of cases if we aren't careful over the holidays.

Need somewhere to take your old campaign yard sign?

If you took a drive anywhere in October and early November, it was hard to miss all those political signs in yards and along roads.

Now, they are probably sitting in a garage somewhere just waiting to be tossed in the trash. Don't! Those signs can be repurposed to help out our local honeybee population. 🐝

We talked to the Sarasota Honey Company about how they can use the old signs to protect their hives. Here's how to get ahold of them if you want to donate yours!

Honeybees are so important to us! We need to help protect them any way we can. https://t.co/C6wVOO0UXn — Jenny Dean (@JennyWTSP) November 20, 2020

Dream job alert! 🚨

Calling all holiday movie lovers, get your resumes ready!

Reviews.org is looking for somebody to binge-watch holiday movies.

It might not be the long-term career change you've been considering. But, it could be a short-term dream job to get you through the holidays.