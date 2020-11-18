What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for starting your day with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's hump-day!

Let's get started with the stories you need to know about.

Where does the state stand with unemployment? 💰

It’s not good news for Floridians still struggling with claims being backdated or payments put on hold.

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity is requesting $5 million in funding from state lawmakers to hire 108 additional employees. It’s a move a spokesperson said will help the agency handle increasingly complicated unemployment claims and issues.

The request is part of a larger initiative that includes more money to overhaul the state’s problematic unemployment website.

However, it’ll be months before the DEO’s request can even be considered because Florida’s next legislative session doesn’t begin until March 2.

New COVID-19 study brings hope 😷

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country, a new study is giving the scientific community -- and some COVID-19 survivors optimism.

In labs just outside the heart of San Diego, scientists set out to answer one question: How long does the immuno-response last?

One-hundred and eighty-seven people who recovered from the COVID-19 became the center of a study from a group at La Jolla Institute for Immunology. The goal was to see if immunity will last six to eight months.

The new study says memory cells, the cells that will perk up and make antibodies to fight the virus, last anywhere from eight months to several years. It isn't peer-reviewed yet, but the scientific world is still optimistic.

Calling all foodies and beer drinkers! 🍻

America's oldest brewery is changing with the times.

In a year or two, Yuengling hopes its Tampa campus becomes a destination for beer drinkers and foodies alike.