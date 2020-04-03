TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating an early-morning crash that has closed some roads in a busy area.
Police say two cars collided around 2:13 a.m.
As a result, only one southbound lane of Dale Mabry and Osborne Avenue is open to traffic.
One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Another person was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
No names have been released.
