WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In Washington D.C., the $2.2 trillion government stimulus package passed the Senate around midnight Thursday morning.

This includes money for families, small businesses, state governments, hospitals and large industries like airlines. The deal also prevents businesses controlled by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress from benefiting from the funds.

The majority of Americans making up to $75,000 will get a direct payment of $1,200. Couples making up to $150,000 will get a check for $2,400.

The payments will decrease for those making more than $75,000 and will cut-off at more than $99,000, or $198,000 for couples.

Your income is based on your 2019 tax return or 2018's if you have not filed 2019's yet.

Families will also get an additional $500 per child under 17 years old.

There is no set date, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said it should take a couple of weeks.

The bill also expands unemployment insurance from 26 to 39 weeks for most people and boosts benefits by $600 a week through July.

The bill still needs to be approved by the house and signed by Trump.



