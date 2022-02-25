Community hosts event to support cancer-fighting mom, volunteer

"I told her it's time, it's time for you to accept help. You know what it felt like to give to others, so it's time for her to learn how it feels."

TAMPA, Fla. — Amanda Romero is a pillar of strength in the fight of her life, battling cervical cancer.

She’s chronicled that fight online using social media in hopes of raising awareness about the disease and screening for it. She’s also been quite the community champion, making volunteering her life’s mission.

Romero was named Hands Across the Bay's “Kindness Warrior of The Year,” in 2020. Those who’ve helped her give back over the years want to make sure she feels that same support as she battles cancer.

Romero was diagnosed with Stage 3 cervical cancer last April after a trip to the emergency room with concerns of pelvic pain.

She and her doctors attacked it with a treatment plan immediately, from an initial surgery to a mix of radiation and chemotherapy.

"When I had my pet scan, my original tumor did shrink, which was the goal, but there was more growth happening,” Romero explained.

New rounds of treatment showed no signs of improvement and at the start of February, Romero found herself in the hospital again, her tumor bleeding, leading to five blood transfusions and more bad news for her prognosis.

"Our main goal is to try to slow the cancer growth for me. I don't think it's ever going to go away,” she says.

While Romero is treated, her husband is continuing to work overnights and help with the couple’s two girls during the day.

The family has been struggling both financially and emotionally. Hands Across the Bay has stepped in to help support their overwhelming needs.

"Her children are everything to her, and I know she wants to be there for them as a mom, and I want her to just sit back now and let us take the wheel,” Julie Johnson Weintraub, Founder and CEO of Hands Across the Bay says.

It’s not an easy request, though.

Both Weintraub and Romero’s friend Jacqueline Elliot agree, this selfless woman is constantly helping others and is not used to accepting the same.

“She's just always been such a light and always putting others first,” Elliot, who met Romero years ago while volunteering together said.

Elliot says, "I told her it's time, it's time for you to accept help. You know what it felt like to give to others, so it's time for her to learn how it feels to have that given back to her."

In an effort to provide ongoing support, Hands Across the Bay is hosting a fundraiser for Romero from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 at Old McMicky’s Farm at 9612 Crescent Drive in Odessa, FL.

The event will have raffles, character meet & greets for kids, a petting zoo, princess photoshoots and more.