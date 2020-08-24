Got questions about your student's school bus? Here's who to call

Pasco County Schools has set up a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Another major change to school reopening plans this year will include safety measures on school buses.

To help parents navigate through the changes, Pasco County Schools has set up a call center to answer any questions about their child's school bus.

The Transportation Call Center opens Monday and will be available until Friday, Aug. 28 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parents can call any of the three numbers below for help:

813-794-2500

727-774-2500

352-524-2500

Students in Pasco County are expected to wear masks or cloth face coverings on school buses.

Hand sanitizer will be available, and buses will be disinfected between runs.