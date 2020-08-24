Got questions about your student's school bus? Here's who to call

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Another major change to school reopening plans this year will include safety measures on school buses.
To help parents navigate through the changes, Pasco County Schools has set up a call center to answer any questions about their child's school bus.
The Transportation Call Center opens Monday and will be available until Friday, Aug. 28 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Parents can call any of the three numbers below for help:
- 813-794-2500
- 727-774-2500
- 352-524-2500
Students in Pasco County are expected to wear masks or cloth face coverings on school buses.
Hand sanitizer will be available, and buses will be disinfected between runs.
