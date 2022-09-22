Beautiful People: A real-life superhero visits ill children in hospitals and beyond!

Jack Asbury has been an EMT for 14 years, and when he isn't saving lives on his shift, Jack turns into a superhero: The Batman of Spring Hill.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Jack Asbury has been an EMT for 14 years, but when he isn't saving lives on his shift, he turns into a superhero: The Batman of Spring Hill.

Asbury visits hospitals across the state of Florida to uplift kids' spirits who are in hospitals. The impact he leaves with the kids really makes a difference he says.

Asbury even talks about his own life experiences with his daughters. One was born too early and the other has a blood disorder.

"I know what it's like for some of the parents to be in these hospitals," Asbury said. "Having something uplifting for them actually helps the child and the parents.

A 'Batmobile' is also in the works!

He's building the first wheelchair-accessible batmobile, which he hopes will be ready by the summer of 2023 so he can take it to homes and hospitals.

"Unfortunately not everybody's favorite superhero is Batman. So I started a nonprofit Mass Miracles, so we can get a whole bunch of different superheroes to do exactly what I do and give that ultimate experience as well."