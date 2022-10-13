Beautiful People: Andrea Assaf uplifts unique voices through performance art

Through her organization Art2Action, Assaf works to highlight voices often overlooked in the mainstream arts community.

TAMPA, Fla. — She's a writer, performer, director and cultural organizer who is using her talents to uplift the community.

Andrea Assaf is the founding artistic and executive director of Art2Action Inc. which produces and presents original theatre, artistic performances and progressive community events. A core value of Art2Action is the belief "in the possibilities of queerness as a productive frame for our work."

"I, myself, perform as a theatre director and playwright and performer, but I also support the work of other artists of color — women, especially, and LGBT-identified artists," she said.

"We're trying to support the voices that don't get supported in the mainstream theatre field, the national arts field, as much," she continued.

And according to Assaf, the team isn't afraid to push the envelope.

She explained that the organization loves to invest in "politically challenging, risky work" that helps people find their voice.

"I love seeing transformation," Assaf said.

Art2Action open mic events welcome anything from musical performances to spoken word and comedy.

The organization's next open mic night is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. at the Riverwalk Tent in front of The Straz Center for the Performing Arts. It's a Veteran Community Open Mic meant to serve as a "creative space for Veterans, families, community members, caregivers, allies, and Artists of all kinds," the organization's website reads.

The event is free to attend and participate in. Free beverages will be offered, as well.