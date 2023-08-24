St. Pete author started writing children's books at 11. Now, he's inspiring other kids to read

Davon Miller has been writing the character "Mr. Tickety-Toc Clock" for almost 10 years and has numerous published books he wrote and illustrated.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Davon Miller, a young author renowned for his series of children's books titled "Mr. Tickety-Toc Clock," gained recognition at an early age.

Afflicted with severe asthma since infancy, Miller frequently found himself in and out of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. His inclination towards storytelling and illustration began during his early years, and he accomplished the feat of publishing his first-ever book in April 2014. He was just 11 years old at the time.

"The books I write about are about a little red twin bell clock named Mr. Ticky-Toc Clock, and he's just all about having fun, encouraging children to read," Miller said. "It actually first started in middle school. You know, back then I was just bored in class one day and just looking up at the clock, I just said, 'You know, this would be an interesting idea for a children's character.'"

Miller has actively volunteered at both the South Branch Library and the Ronald McDonald House. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from his book signings consistently have found their way to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, exemplifying his commitment to supporting those affected by asthma.

In 2020, he introduced the #IMAGINE2020CHILDRENSTORIES campaign, demonstrating his dedication to aiding African-American authors during the burgeoning #BlackLivesMatter movement. Presently, he also hosts a radio segment on Joy on Paper.