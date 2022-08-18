x
Beautiful People

Beautiful People: Dawn Schulman helps students in Tampa who need clothes

OASIS Opportunities helps kids across the Tampa Bay area feel empowered by providing basic needs, including clothing.
Dawn Schulman is the executive director of Oasis Opportunities and helps provide clothes to kids and teens who need them.

TAMPA, Fla. — It started with two moms from Tampa Palms. They were volunteering at a school in their neighborhood when they noticed some of the kids' clothes were either too small or too big.

These two moms and their friends cleaned out their kids' closets and then next thing you know, OASIS Opportunities was born. 

OASIS is an organization where you can help volunteer to serve at-risk and low-income students in Hillsborough County. Essential needs like clothing are being donated every day! 

Today, OASIS has a beautiful person now running three sites across the Tampa Bay area! Her name is Dawn Schulman. She's the executive director at this awesome organization. 

At OASIS, Dawn works hard to empower all students by giving them equal opportunities and access to clothes and other basic needs. 

Dawn says that "Many kids when they go to school, don't have choices in what they wear. And that really is a problem for them because they're constantly worried about whether other people are thinking about them."

Dawn said that her favorite part of OASIS is that she has the potential to help a kid bloom from a bud into a big flower! 

Right now OASIS has three drop-off locations! If this story moves you, they're always looking for donations and volunteers. Click HERE if you're interested in making Tampa Bay just that much greater!

