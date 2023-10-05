Healing hearts with horses: How a local nonprofit is helping those in need

It all started with Honey, their first therapy horse, and their volunteer work in the community. Over time, it has grown into something extraordinary.

TAMPA, Fla. — In Central Florida, Mary Rose Gullet and her nonprofit "Honey's Mini Therapy Adventures" are making a big impact by bringing therapy horses into the lives of those in need.

Horses, as Mary Rose explains, have a unique ability to connect with human emotions differently from other animals, particularly dogs. They can even sense our heartbeat within four feet, naturally reducing stress and anxiety.

One of their regular destinations is Tampa General Hospital, a place close to Mary Rose's heart because her mother used to work there. Since the early 2000s, therapy horses have been bringing joy to the hospital's young patients and their families.

But their reach goes beyond the hospital. They visit several Central Florida facilities, including universities and smaller nursing homes and schools. One remarkable discovery in 2018 was how therapy horses profoundly affected dementia and Alzheimer's patients by rekindling long-lost memories.