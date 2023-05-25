Beautiful People: Karen Hanlon combines art and therapy to help others

Hanlon is a Certified Art Therapy Practitioner who empowers children and adults with her Soul Care program.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Her work has been beneficial for those with developmental delays or autism, and she's worked with counseling and recovery organizations across the country.

Karen Hanlon, CLC, CPC, CATP, is a Certified Art Therapy Practitioner who empowers children and adults with her Soul Care program.

Hanlon has been actively involved in several community charities, including UPARC, The Salvation Army’s Sallie House, and Grandma’s House of Hope. As an abstract artist and educator, Karen recognizes the critical role creative arts play in personal growth and self-awareness.

Hanlon works with children and adults at The Costello Center for Mental Health Therapy and Counseling in St. Pete, Karen's program uses art therapy — combined with meditation, journaling, and positive affirmations — to help people dealing with chronic illness, stress, grief and to improve mood and well-being.