These two women are working to keep kids safe from gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. — Grace Hutchinson and Melissa Ransdell are two women in Tampa Bay who are on a mission to keep kids safe.

In 2015, the Be SMART for Kids initiative was introduced with the aim of fostering accountable gun ownership and minimizing the occurrence of child gun fatalities. Both Hutchinson and Ransdell are part of a local Be SMART branch here in the Tampa Bay area.

Whether you possess a firearm or are acquainted with someone who does, each individual has a part to play in advocating for the secure storage of guns.

Be SMART offers a comprehensive framework that parents, caregivers, and community leaders can adopt to ensure the safety of their communities.

According to the Be SMART website, here's what it means to "Be SMART":

S - Secure all firearms in your home and vehicles

M - Model responsible behavior around firearms

A - Ask about the presence of unsecured firearms in other homes

R - Recognize the role of firearms in suicide

T - Tell your peers to "Be SMART"

By securely storing firearms and promoting this practice to others, you actively contribute to the prevention of children accessing these weapons. It is crucial to prioritize the well-being of children, ensuring they always feel secure, regardless of their location.