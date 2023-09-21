Meet the owner of Tampa's longest-running art gallery who loves giving back to his community

Over the years, the Michael Murphy Gallery has teamed up with organizations like food banks and the Spring, "finding various ways to give back to the community."

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is full of creative, talented people who love their community. A melting pot of greatness, if you will.

Today, we'd like you to meet Michael Murphy. He's the owner of the longest-running art gallery in Tampa, aptly named the Michael Murphy Gallery. It's been operating and bringing art to the Tampa community for more than 40 years.

He says his love for art grew when he was a teen and would skip school to hang out with family at the University of South Florida's art department. It was there, he says, that he met famous artists including James Rosenquist and Robert Rauschenberg.

"The reality is that when I was young in my teens I spent a lot of time skipping school and going out to USF because I had family that was going to the art department," Murphy said. "And I met all these famous artists out there like James Rosenquist and Rauschenberg and was fascinated by that process and these people. The creative side of the art world it's a place where artists can think of anything. And so when I work with artists I love that creativity."

Murphy says he carries this passion for creativity with him to this day. He reflects on the current state of the gallery, saying, "Currently, the gallery is in the midst of an exhibition featuring the talented Jill Slaymaker. To make art accessible to all, we recently organized an event for children in conjunction with Jill's show, welcoming around 50 young participants. It's essential to us that such events remain free, and we cover all associated costs."

Over the years, Michael Murphy Gallery has teamed up with organizations like Feeding Tampa Bay and the Spring, as Michael puts it, "finding various ways to give back to the community. While our profits may not always be substantial, we contribute in non-monetary ways, such as donating our gallery space and providing framing services for the benefit of these organizations. We are committed to supporting causes we truly believe in."

Speaking of the gallery's current featured artist, Jill Slaymaker, Michael notes, "She hails from New York and boasts an impressive CV and bio, with her work featured in major collections. We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have discovered and featured her."

Regarding the gallery's hours and accessibility, Michael states, "As for our gallery, we maintain an open-door policy, welcoming visitors from Tuesday through Friday, 11 AM to 6 PM, and on Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM. Of course, we're also available by appointment at any time. We strive to be a welcoming and accessible space for all art enthusiasts, continuing to carry forward the legacy of fostering creativity and giving back to the community, just as I did during my formative years at USF.”