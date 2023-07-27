University Area CDC's "Get Moving" program empowers residents toward a healthier future

The primary goal of the program is to create a sustainable living environment by promoting a variety of healthy activities.

TAMPA, Fla. — University Area Community Development Corporation's (CDC) "Get Moving" program is taking strides in fostering a healthier community for its residents.

Led by Ronnie Oliver, the deputy director, the comprehensive wellness program is dedicated to improving the health and nutrition of University Area residents while meeting them at their unique life stages.

The primary goal of the program is to create a sustainable living environment by promoting healthy activities through a range of organized sports and educational classes. Regardless of age or experience, all residents are encouraged to participate in various activities, from indoor basketball leagues to flag football and soccer in the community park.

"We believe in meeting individuals where they are in life," Oliver said, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the program.

Whether residents are trying their hand at a sport for the first time or have been practicing for years, "Get Moving" provides opportunities for everyone.

In addition to sports, the program goes beyond the playing field. Senior fitness classes, combined with nutritional cooking and gardening courses, ensure that participants of all ages and fitness levels can engage in healthy lifestyle practices.

"We want to make a lasting impact on the well-being of our community," Oliver said.