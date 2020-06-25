Could white people become a minority in the U.S.? The census bureau says yes

New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau report a shift in race will lead to white people not being the majority race within 30 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report from the US census says for the first time in American history, white people will eventually be a minority.

The numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau predict within 25 years, non-Hispanic whites will be the minority in America.

In 2019, the census reported a little under 40 percent of the total U.S. population was either non-white or Hispanic.

In the last decade, the number of deaths for non-white Hispanics grew while the number of births declined. Meanwhile, the census also found the majority of people under 16 are either not white or Hispanic.

The Pew Research Center found from 2000 to 2018, 109 counties across the country went from white majority to non-white.

Currently, 60 percent of the U.S. population is white. Here in Tampa, the census reports 44 percent of the population is white, 24 percent is Black and 25 percent is Hispanic.

The Pew Research Center also found in 2019 one in five people in Florida were older than 65, but as the latest census shows, those numbers are decreasing.

If you are wondering why we have new census information now, while the 2020 Census is still taking place, it's because the census releases smaller studies and reports between the big count every ten years. The 2020 census will decide things like how many seats a state gets in the house of representatives.