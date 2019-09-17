TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back.

The pre-season begins Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts were good last year -- historically good.

The team ended the regular season with 62 wins -- something that's only been done once before in the more than 100-year history of professional hockey.

Nikita Kucherov was the NHL MVP after scoring 128 points during the regular season, and the Lightning won the President's Trophy.

And the Bolts were shockingly swept out of the first round of the post-season by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Bolts don't play those Blue Jackets again until Feb. 10, 2020.

The season before, the Lightning lost game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at Amelie Arena. The same thing happened in 2016 when the team lost game seven in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

And, in the 2015 Stanley Cup Finals, the Bolts lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

