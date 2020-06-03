TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Community College is hosting its Black, Brown College Bound summit this weekend.
It's a chance for African Americans, Latinos, and other minority groups to get college and career mentoring.
This is the 14th year the summit is being held.
The summit begins today at the Tampa Convention Center.
This year's speakers include Titus O'Neil, Nelson Mandela's grandson, and many more.
Click here to learn more about the event.
