What started as a church project is now keeping thousands warm across the Tampa Bay area

Blanket Tampa Bay hands out blankets and other essential items to people who are homeless.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — 6 years ago, a Tampa woman got a hundred bucks from her church to go do something good.

She bought blankets for the homeless.

Now, this church project has turned into a woman's passion to help others.

Tampa Bay may not get a traditional winter, but it can get cold here at night. If you don't have a home, you probably don't even have a blanket to help keep you warm.

So on Christmas Eve, anyone who needs a warm blanket will be able to get one for free, and it's all because Beth Ross wanted to "Blanket Tampa Bay."

That first year, Beth bought as many blankets as she could on her own, but she also started a Facebook page to get donations.

She wound up with 308 blankets.

"We started passing them out Christmas Eve and it was just the most amazing thing," she said. "They were so thankful just to have a blanket."

Then each year it kept growing and people from all over the country were finding her Facebook page and donating.

"The next year was 800 and then we said 1,000, the next year was 1,500 and we just kept going. So this year we're trying to get 3,000."

Six years later this mission is so much more than just blankets, it's an official not-for-profit charity that Beth now calls 'Blanketing Tampa Bay.'

"The reason why is we are doing more than blankets. We're doing sleeping bags, we're doing tarps. We're passing out hygiene products. Any kind of hygiene products you can imagine."

For Beth, helping others, especially the homeless is not just a mission, it's her passion. "It could be me. All it takes like I said, is one life-changing event."

If you want to help keep Tampa Bay warm by donating, you still have time.

They will be collecting blankets through Saturday, then they will be putting them together with care packages to hand out Christmas Eve at the Trinity Cafe' on Nebraska Avenue.