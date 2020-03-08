What you need to know for Monday, August 3, 2020

Good morning! Thank you for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's the start of another wonderful workweek.

Let's take a look at today's top stories.

Welcome back! 🚀

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were greeted by some uninvited guests when SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule splashed down Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico.

The first splashdown by U.S. astronauts in 45 years largely appeared to be successful but was hampered by the presence of private boaters who were in the area of the target site.

NASA leaders said next time, they'd have to work to do a better job making sure the landing area was clear for returning astronauts.

A message for Tampa police

A mural outside the Tampa Police Department was painted quietly overnight Saturday to show support.

"Back the Blue."

About 40 people from two different groups got together to complete the piece after organizers say they got the green light from the city.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane again Monday.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to make its way up alongside Florida's east coast and head to the Carolinas.

The storm, once a hurricane, weakened Saturday to a tropical storm after impacting the Bahamas and hasn't been able to strengthen largely because of strong wind shear.

Nevertheless, it remains a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph