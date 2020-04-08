What you need to know Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for starting your day with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Florida's 'poster child' 😷

Yep-- that's what a Tampa Bay epidemiologist says Pinellas County could be as its COVID-19 infection rate sees a downward trend.

While infection rates in most counties stayed above five percent over the last week, its been the only county that has seen a positive change.

If the infection rate stays at five percent or below over the next five to six weeks, epidemiologists say other counties in Florida will have to follow.

Help wanted

St. Petersburg College wants to help people get on a career path that's right for them, especially right now while the economy takes a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why it put a new web tool together called 'Get Job Ready', to show people the kind of work they can be trained for in as little as 16 weeks.

That's right, just 16 weeks.

The good news is people can do most of these courses online or a hybrid of both virtual and in-person for the more hands-on classes. The new semester starts on August 17, so people could be well on their way to a new job in the new year.

Let's take a tour! 🏠

Although "Big Brother" fans need to wait just a couple of more days to see who's moving into the house, CBS shared what the digs will look like.

It's an "All-Star" season and with that, the show's producers say the houseguests will experience a house that's gotten the A-list makeover.

"Big Brother: All-Stars" season 22 premieres live from 9-11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 on CBS -- more than a month from its usual start because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, expect the unexpected: the network is teasing "an ending that will twist up the game like never before."