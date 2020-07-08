What you need to know for Friday, August 7, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thank you for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay,

Starting online 💻

After five hours of debate, the Hillsborough County School Board voted to start the first four weeks of the school year in an online format with e-learning. That means the start of in-person classes will be postponed.

All students will do e-learning until Sept. 21, at which time the previous plan to have three learning options is scheduled to go into effect.

You can find out what your school district is doing here.

Save some cash on back-to-school essentials 📚

While there is still a lot of uncertainty around what classes could look like this fall, you can still score savings on supplies this weekend.

Florida's tax-free sale for the 2020-2021 school year will take place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 9.

Here's what you can snag tax-free:

Clothes and shoes selling for $60 or less

School supplies selling for $15 or less

Computers selling for $1,000 or less purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

And this year, masks will be added to the list.

You can find a full list of items here.

Plus, with more students heading back to school online this year, we found a way to keep some money in your pockets while making sure your kids are prepared.

You can find some of the best tech deals we rounded up for you here.

Heartbreaking goodbye 💔

You might remember this story. It's about a 90-year-old man who dressed in full PPE to say goodbye to his wife after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

The couple in that photo, Sam and JoAnn Reck spent nearly every day of their 30-year marriage together.

Now, the Lakeland couple has lost their battles with COVID-19.











