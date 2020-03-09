What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

'Tis the season for elections 🗳️

We're just two months away from another presidential election -- the 58th one in U.S. history. This year, the election will be like none before.

10 Tampa Bay's Jenny Dean spoke with 10 Tampa Bay's political analyst Lars Hafner about how the Tampa Bay region specifically could determine the presidency.

"This region has gone both ways. They voted for Obama in the past and then they voted for Trump in the past and if we see higher numbers coming out for one or the other candidate coming out of the Tampa Bay market, it could actually give us the wave of how Florida is going," Hafner explained.

You can find more information on how to register to vote and find your polling place here.

Sorry, Bucs fans, you'll have to wait 🏈

It was an offseason to remember: Tom Brady decided to head to Tampa Bay and play for the Buccaneers and Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined him.

But now fans won't be able to head to Raymond James Stadium to cheer them on until at least mid-October. For now, local officials haven't given the team the go-ahead to welcome fans back.

Even though Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopening plan says the stadium is allowed to seat fans at 50 percent capacity, health officials say that's still too much.

Can you get the coronavirus twice? 😷

It seems possible, though how often it happens isn’t known.

Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported evidence of a person who got the coronavirus a second time, months after being infected for the first time.

Several other possible cases have been reported, including a U.S. man who was sicker the second time than the first.

Even if people can get reinfected, the World Health Organization says it likely wouldn't happen regularly.

Health experts generally believe people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against repeat infection. But they don’t know how much protection, or how long it would last.

This is important because if immunity wears off, it could pose a challenge for vaccines. Some experts say booster shots may be needed.

