TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Theatre and Oscilloscope Laboratories are bringing you the best of the best internet cat videos.
CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos pulled from countless hours of "unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet meme powerhouses."
According to the Tampa Theatre, CatVideoFest is a "joyous communal experience, only available in theaters."
And, the screening event raises money for cats in need.
Tampa Theatre will donate ticket proceeds to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in what is sure to become the feel-good feline event of the year.
Show Times:
Saturday, February 22
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 23
3:30 p.m.
Prices:
$11 - General Admission
