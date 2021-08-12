CDC recommendation for vaccination during pregnancy applies to nursing moms

Tampa doctor, David Berger, with Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care, says he would recommend it to his patients.

If you're a nursing mom and thinking about getting vaccinated, data from the CDC says it's safe.

Tampa doctor, David Berger, with Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care, says he would recommend it to his patients.

“That is probably the most important time to be nursing that baby," he said.

Research shows vaccinated nursing moms build antibodies in their breastmilk, like they normally do, to protect babies against any illnesses, which can also help protect their babies against this delta variant and other mutations of COVID.

Too young to get the vaccine, Berger says it may be the only protection for some babies, especially those with compromised immune systems.

"Within four hours of the mother being exposed, she is making those antibodies and putting it into the breastmilk for the baby. There’s a distinct advantage to the baby.”