FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Artist Rod Webber walked out of a Miami courthouse Thursday and declared victory while taking a bite out of a banana, peel and all.

Charges for vandalizing a piece of art that went viral online have been dropped.

Webber tweeted the case was dismissed.

Webber was charged with criminal mischief on December 8, after using red lipstick to write "Epstein didn't kill himself" on the same wall as the famous duct-taped banana piece.

That duct-taped banana ended up selling for more than $100,000 and was widely parodied on social media.

Webber says he did nothing wrong by vandalizing the piece and was happy to see the charges dropped. " I hope that one day his victims can find a more meaningful victory than this," Webber tweeted.

