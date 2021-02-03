COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Teng

Each week on Brightside, we're taking your questions about Covid-19 to USF Health Virologist Dr. Michael Teng.

On 10 Tampa Bay, we’re committed to keeping you up to date with all the latest COVID-19 news.

That’s why every week we are taking your questions to a local medical expert to talk about what’s going on. From the latest on where Tampa Bay stands with vaccines, to monitoring the COVID-19 variants, we’ll continue tracking information.

Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., is a virologist at USF Health.

Here are some of the questions we asked this week:

Q: Johnson & Johnson’s newly FDA-approved vaccine has a lower efficacy rate than both Moderna and Pfizer’s, is there any group of people who should avoid it?

A: "I would take that number with a grain of salt, it doesn't really mean anything. It's important because the FDA set a benchmark of 50-percent efficacy in order to give emergency use authorization. Beyond that, it's not really important. The important part of all of the trials for these three vaccines that we've now been given emergency use authorization is that they all do a really good job of preventing severe Covid and hospitalizations and they and all protect very, very well against death. If you're thinking about efficacy, the important numbers really are does it prevent severe COVID and does it prevent death. All three vaccines do pretty much equivalent jobs in doing that."

Q: A new report shows millions of Americans haven’t gotten their second dose of the vaccine on time. What’s the impact both to the person vaccinated and in the fight against Covid-19?

A: "It really is that second vaccine dose that’s important for boosting your immune response, so you get that really good protective response. It was a lot more of a concern when the vaccine rolled out because we had such high transmission rates. It's still pretty high, so the sooner you get protected from the virus, the better."

Q: A viewer says she and her husband both received their initial dose of the vaccine last month. Two days later, they went fishing and both got “unusually” sunburned. Is photosensitivity a side effect of the vaccine?

A: "It's not been a documented side effect of the vaccine. You wouldn't really expect it to be that quick, like two days, but as a scientist, you can never rule anything out. If you take a pill, for example, or an IV or something it goes throughout your body, and obviously the skin is the major organ in your body. The vaccine really just gets into your shoulder, it doesn't move anywhere out of this muscle site of injection. So, any sensitivity would have to be due to an immune response.”