USF Health virologist tackles COVID-19 questions

Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., is a virologist at USF Health.

Q: USF is working to move to 100% in-person classes by the fall, is this the right move for the university and its students and staff?

A: “It's a good idea to plan right now because, especially with some of the modeling that's coming out of our college of public health, Dr. Michael is doing some really nice stuff. He thinks we might see a really significant die down in how much the virus is transmitting by the fall."

Q: Several pharmacies are circumventing the state's order in terms of allowing teachers who are under the age of 50 to be vaccinated. How important is it for the youngest teachers to be vaccinated right now?

A: “If you're going to vaccinate teachers you should vaccinate all of them because if you don't, you set up a two-tiered system even among people on the same faculty. It just makes sense to me. If you're going to pick out selected professions like law enforcement officers, like teachers in K-12 schools, you should just go ahead and vaccine all of them."

Q: Spring break is around the corner and Florida is a very popular spot for visitors. So what do we need to keep in mind over the coming weeks?"

A: “A lot of the things people are coming down to do are outside, and outside is safer in terms of transmission of the virus. The problem is they'll also be wanting to go to places to have dinner, eat, go to bars. It's really a time for our business owners to be a little bit more vigilant and make sure that people are really following distancing guidelines."

