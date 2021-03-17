USF Health virologist Dr. Teng answers your questions about COVID-19

Every week on Brightside we take your question about the coronavirus to our expert.

Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., is a virologist at USF Health.

Here are some of the questions we asked this week:

Q: With pharmacies, like Publix, now offering the option to sign up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is there a reason why someone should choose the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna options instead?

A: “There's advantages and drawbacks to each one. The ease of getting a single shot, you have to consider that in addition to this booster shot. The booster certainly gives you at least a higher level of antibodies."



Q: What happens if you contract COVID-19 between the two doses?

A: “It doesn't seem to affect the vaccine efficacy. It's kind of that two-week period after the first dose where you're more likely to get infected because again, the vaccines provide some level of immunity after about two weeks."

"We do know that, for example, people who have recovered from Covid and then have gotten that first shot from Pfizer or Moderna, specifically Pfizer seems to have a little bit more side effects from the shot."

Q: The CDC has come out with its recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated and what they should and should not do. Travel is still not advised, what is the science behind that?

A: “I haven't been on an airplane for over a year so I would feel more comfortable getting on an airplane if I were vaccinated. So, maybe it's just out of an abundance of caution that they're trying to prevent large numbers from going back into travel."

