Crisis Center of Tampa Bay receiving more calls during pandemic

The phone has been ringing more at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, for mental health and suicide calls.

TAMPA, Fla. — The pandemic and everything that's happened during it has been tough for many of us.

Some good news comes from all of the stress and anxiety people have faced — a willingness to discuss these feelings with others, helping break down barriers when it comes to finding help dealing with mental health issues.

"Some of the stigma that has always prevented people from reaching out for help seems to be chipping away a little bit," said Clara Reynolds, the President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

She says the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, paired with social unrest, social injustice, political turmoil and even stressful unprecedented weather have all played a role in fueling stress and anxiety for many people from all walks of life.

"We have parents calling, worried about the behavior and development of their children, elderly people are having a hard time with isolation, adults are stressed with so much on their plate, really everyone has been affected in one way or another," said Reynolds.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has gotten more calls throughout the pandemic, but they're happy to help people who are finally reaching out to ask for help.

"On a normal day we would take around 200 calls a day that would come in. During the pandemic we saw the number go up 250. What was more surprising was the number of suicide calls. We would average eight to 10 and that average moved up to about 15, even 20. What's also changed is the amount of time spent on those calls, that's gone up too," Reynolds explained.

If you are struggling with mental health, you can start the process of healing just by talking to friends or family.

Talking through your struggles with someone else who may likely be familiar with what you're feeling can help immensely.

If you find that your stress, anxiety or depression lasts for more than a few weeks at a time and affects your daily life, it's time to consider reaching out for professional help.

You can dial 211 to get connected with resources at any time of the day, for free. You can also call 211 to receive information on how to talk to someone in your life that you may be worried about.

The high call volume and pandemic resignations has also taken a toll on the team at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

They're currently hiring more contact center staff, EMTs, paramedics as well as other positions.