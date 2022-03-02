New Straz-produced musical 'Crowns' highlights important Black church tradition

This year's first Straz-produced production will lift spirits of all backgrounds.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a play that will lift your spirits. And it's this year's first Straz-produced show — we're talking about "Crowns."

The musical features local actors with a strong female-driven cast. The musical is about crowns (aka church hats) which is a big tradition in African American churches.

The show centers on Yolanda, a woman who moves from Brooklyn to South Carolina after a family tragedy. She then meets a circle of women who encourages her by sharing the importance and power of their crowns.

"Crowns" is directed by Bob Devin Jones, a 40-year theater veteran and founder of Studio@620.

Jones says directing this show was in part celebrating and honoring his mother, who he says also wore hats to church.

"Certainly when you pick and choose the work that you can do it's all about celebrating and honoring your ancestors and specifically in this instance my mother who also wore hats. Not as elaborate as these but she's from Shreveport, Louisiana," he said.

The musical runs through March 6 at the Jaeb Theater. There's still time to get tickets to the show. For showtimes and ticket info, visit strazcenter.org.

To help understand the tradition of wearing crowns, or hats, in church, Jabari spoke with two Tampa Bay area women who are keeping the tradition alive.

Betty Kinsey, a member of the Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church explains, "In the A.M.E church you got a cover your head if you're taking communion. I grew up in a family of wearing hats from a teenager on up until the present time. I've worn hats."

When she saw the musical, Kinsey said it was like being in church. "[It] just filled my spirit, I just caught myself up shouting and clapping my hands and singing along and I look back and I noticed I'm the only one standing in my area. And so I sat down. You forgot where you were. I forgot I wasn't in church."