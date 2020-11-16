Free adult workforce training offered by University Area CDC

You can be certified in custodial maintenance.

TAMPA, Fla. — University Area CDC is offering free custodial certification training for adults.

Training sessions are Nov. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. and will take place at University Area Community Center located on 14012 North 22nd Street in Tampa.

While the training is free, you'll need to register. You can contact Josie Rocco at 813-558-5212 ext. 208 or email jrocco@uacdc.org.

For more information, click here. You can get more information on University Area CDC here.

What other people are reading right now: