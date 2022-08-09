Diet changes to help with digestion | Wake Up Wellness

“Most people typically get about 10 to 15 grams of fiber a day.”

LARGO, Fla. — Digestive issues affect millions of Americans, and doctors say they’re seeing it more frequently than ever in the younger populations, too.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Badal Shah at HCA Florida Largo Hospital says signs of digestive troubles run the gamut.

“Symptoms of upset stomach, persistent or frequent abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, heartburn or reflux, changes in bowel habits,” all indicate an issue.

Dr. Shah says hydration helps, so aim for around eight cups of water a day or more, if you’re exercising. He says to avoid processed foods and sugar, alcohol and smoking, and increase the amount of fiber you’re eating.

While the goal for most women is 25 grams of fiber and at least 30 grams for men, Dr. Shah says the majority of people aren’t getting enough.

“Most people typically get about 10 to 15 grams of fiber a day.”

Supplements can help, but he says there are high-fiber foods that you should try to get into your everyday diet.

“My favorite’s avocados, so one whole avocado will give you about 15 to 17 grams of fiber,” Shah explains.