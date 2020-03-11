What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay. Let's get started with everything you need to know for Election Day.

How to find your polling place for the 2020 general election 🗳️

Today is the day: The 2020 general election is here.

Polling places and voter registration status information can be found at your specific county’s supervisor of elections website. If you live in the Tampa Bay area, you can find your polling location from the list below. You can also click here to search anywhere in Florida.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Your 2020 Florida Voter Guide ✔️

With the 2020 election, the United States is set to mark its 59th presidential election.

But, presidential candidates aren't the only people voters will have to choose from on Election Day in November. Depending on the county you live in, you could also be voting for new or incumbent sheriffs, judges and school board members.

Regardless of your county, there are certain guidelines that remain the same when it comes to voting in Florida.

We put together a comprehensive guide to the 2020 general election and voting in Florida, as well as a breakdown of where to find polling places and sample ballots in Tampa Bay area counties.

Need to report a problem at the polls?

The 2020 general election is today, and the Florida Division of Elections is working hard to ensure a safe and secure process.

That's why we want to make it easy for you to report any problems you encounter, so they can be resolved quickly or investigated.

Here is a list of places you can report any voting problems to:

Text 10 Tampa Bay: : 727-577-8522

: 727-577-8522 Voter Assistance Hotline: 1-866-308-6739

1-866-308-6739 Florida Voter Fraud Hotline: 1-877-868-3737

1-877-868-3737 Contact the Division of Elections: 850-245-6200

850-245-6200 Contact your Supervisor of Elections: Find yours here.

