What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning, thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside. It's Election Day.
Let's get you started with everything you'll need to know.
How to find your polling place for the 2020 general election 🗳️
Today is the day: The 2020 general election is here.
Polling places and voter registration status information can be found at your specific county’s supervisor of elections website. If you live in the Tampa Bay area, you can find your polling location from the list below. You can also click here to search anywhere in Florida.
- Citrus County polling places
- DeSoto County polling places
- Hardee County polling places
- Hernando County polling places
- Highlands County polling places
- Hillsborough County polling places
- Manatee County polling places
- Pasco County polling places
- Pinellas County polling places
- Polk County polling places
- Sarasota County polling places
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Your 2020 Florida Voter Guide ✔️
With the 2020 election, the United States is set to mark its 59th presidential election.
But, presidential candidates aren't the only people voters will have to choose from on Election Day in November. Depending on the county you live in, you could also be voting for new or incumbent sheriffs, judges and school board members.
Regardless of your county, there are certain guidelines that remain the same when it comes to voting in Florida.
We put together a comprehensive guide to the 2020 general election and voting in Florida, as well as a breakdown of where to find polling places and sample ballots in Tampa Bay area counties.
Need to report a problem at the polls?
The 2020 general election is today, and the Florida Division of Elections is working hard to ensure a safe and secure process.
That's why we want to make it easy for you to report any problems you encounter, so they can be resolved quickly or investigated.
Here is a list of places you can report any voting problems to:
- Text 10 Tampa Bay:: 727-577-8522
- Voter Assistance Hotline: 1-866-308-6739
- Florida Voter Fraud Hotline: 1-877-868-3737
- Contact the Division of Elections: 850-245-6200
- Contact your Supervisor of Elections: Find yours here.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who are still waiting in line at 7 p.m. local time will be allowed to cast their ballots. You will be expected to bring a valid photo ID like a driver's license, passport or state identification card with a signature. A full list of acceptable identification cards can be found here.