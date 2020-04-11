What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay. The people have spoken! Here's a roundup of last night's election results.

What were the results of the 2020 Election?

It's the day after another presidential election.

And, the race between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

To win the White House, a candidate must win in enough states to have 270 Electoral College votes.

There were, however, hundreds of state and local races called around the country, including key races in Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

Floridians agree to increase minimum wage to $15 (eventually)

Voters in Florida have decided to amend the state’s constitution to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by Sept. 30, 2026.

With more than 60-percent of voters approving of Amendment 2, the state’s minimum wage will gradually go up.

The Florida Constitution, Article X, Section 24, will be modified to increase the existing state minimum wage from $8.56 an hour to $10 an hour starting Sept. 30, 2021.

It then will increase by $1 each year until reaching $15 an hour in September 2026.

Afterward, increases in minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation.

President Trump projected to win Florida

President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of Florida and its gold mine of 29 electoral votes.

The Sunshine State is key for each candidate on their journey to 270 – the number of electoral votes necessary to win the presidency.

Trump’s win in Florida will come as a relief to the president’s campaign and supporters.

The race between him and Biden tightened during the past few weeks.