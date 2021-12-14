Tampa offers cutting-edge treatment for skin cancer

The beam therapy allows precise depth control, especially around sensitive areas like lips or eyelids.

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the U.S.

It often requires surgery to treat, leading to the need for recovery time and increased risk of infection and scarring.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Jennifer Gerson says a new cutting-edge treatment in Tampa is offering patients another option.

It’s called electron beam therapy.

ForCare Medical Center is the second facility in the nation to offer it.

“So what happens for the patient through the treatment is, they get a nice even dose of therapy and when we see them years later, it looks like nothing was even in the treatment area," explains Dr. Gerson.

She says, “electrons have a much more even dose of treatment within the treatment area and they also only penetrate about 1.2 centimeters and their energy is totally deposited.”

Dr. Gerson says skin cancer is very common here in Florida.

She says, “the most common areas that we treat are those that are exposed with typical sunlight coming down so noses, lips typically in men because they’re not wearing lipstick most of the time. Ears in men, hands. We treat a lot of hands and lower legs.”

The therapy treats basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma. Patients must undergo a biopsy to diagnose skin cancer, but no other tissue is removed.

“It’s very difficult to tell they even had cancer and there’s no scarring and a much lower rate of infection during this treatment,” explains Gerson.

Immediately after treatment, patients can carry on with their normal routines.

Dr. Gerson says there are studies that suggest taking NAD or Nicotinamide may be able to reverse some skin damage. She suggests an annual skin check or every 6 months for high-risk patients.