Enchant Christmas opens at Tropicana Field

The holiday wonderland offers a starry night sky, twinkling lights, a skating rink and appearances from Santa Claus.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — This winter, Enchant Christmas will return its twinkling light maze and village to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Tickets to attend the event between Nov. 26 and Jan 2. are on sale now.

Guests who attend will be able to glide down an ice skating trail, sample holiday treats from around the world, shop at a Christmas market and even get the chance to meet Santa!

“I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be returning to Tampa Bay this year," said Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant. "Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way."

Enchant Christmas took a break in 2020 because of COVID-19, but used the time off to make adjustments for this year's display. New this year is a starry night sky that darkens the Trop and mimics the Northern Lights.