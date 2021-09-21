A world within a world: Find immersive art at Fairgrounds St. Pete

It's a 15,000-square-foot experience.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It dubs itself as a place to escape reality.

And that's exactly what it is.

Fairgrounds St. Pete boasts a massive interactive story-based installation. The 15,000-square-foot set-up allows you to immerse yourself in art.

It's based on original stories from Florida. And the storytelling is added by technological exhibits.

"Our mission is to become a cultural hub for immersive art experiences, and an economic engine for local artists and craftspeople," Fairgrounds St. Pete writes on its website. "We believe in art for all, joy for all, play for all."

At the site, you'll be able to see innovative exhibits by artists spanning multiple styles and mediums.

The name, Fairgrounds, holds a dual meaning. It pays homage to the old-school concept of fairgrounds to showcase innovation, while also being a beacon of compensating artists "fairly" for their work. There, artists are paid but also get a portion of ticket sale profits when their works are displayed.

Fairgrounds St. Pete held an open call for artists to get involved in this immersive project. More than 145 artists applied. You can see the featured artists here.