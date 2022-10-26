Allergy season lasts 10 months in Florida

"During the fall mold tends to be a larger problem in Florida," Dr. Christian Bengtson said.

Are you feeling allergic? Spring tends to be the worst season for allergy sufferers, but in Florida, experts say allergy season lingers for about 10 months out of the year.

Dr. Christian Bengtson, a family physician with Baycare Health System, says ragweed and pollen are big offenders but during the fall mold tends to be a larger problem in Florida. He says patients often complain of watery and itchy eyes, along with a runny and itchy nose.



Nasal sprays, decongestion medications and antihistamines can all help with the symptoms but Dr. Bengtson says there are some other, out-of-the-box options to try.

He suggests, "keeping your humidity inside the home usually less than 50%, with the use of humidifiers.”

Bengtson says when you go outside, "Wear a mask. That helps reduce some of the pollen, especially if you're working in the garden." HEPA filters for a home air conditioning unit will also help clear out pollen, he added.