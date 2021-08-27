Explore downtown Tampa's arts, culture with food and drink deals for free every Fourth Friday

The family-friendly outdoor arts and culture crawl returns after being on pause during the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do on Friday nights, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has an option on the fourth Friday of every month!

Fourth Friday, an arts and culture crawl, is back after being on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a safe way to explore downtown by enjoying outdoor music and a stroll along the Riverwalk to multiple cultural attractions.

The 'hub' of the event is at Curtis Hixon Park. You pick up a free special lanyard to take with you along the route to snag discounts and free admission to some venues.

The event happens on the fourth Friday of each month, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. except at the Henry B. Plant Museum, where activities run from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk along the Tampa Riverwalk and stop at Sparkman Wharf, the Sail Plaza, Henry B. Plant Museum, The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMOPA), and the Straz Center.

It's a "Sip & Stroll" event, so you can drink alcohol purchased from one of the eight authorized vendors along the route.