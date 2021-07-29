AAA warns 'miles-to-empty' fuel gauge not reliable as you may think

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're one of those drivers who tempts your luck when your fuel light goes on, AAA has a warning for you: Your "miles-to-empty" display may not be as reliable as you may think.
Their research finds the fuel gauge in many cars can be up to 2.5 miles off.
It may not seem like much but could be critical when you're trying to make it to the next gas station. It's why AAA is recommending for drivers to fill up when their car reaches a quarter of a tank.
Your miles-to-empty warning can depend on things, including speed, acceleration and driving distance.
AAA adds that letting your car get down to empty can also cause your engine not to run well or possibly not run at all.
You can check the location and the latest gas prices nearest you using GasBuddy's app and online tools.
RELATED: Live where you want, travel when you want, work from anywhere: The life of a 'digital nomad'
What other people are reading right now:
- Clearwater's own Bobby Finke wins Olympic gold in 800-meter freestyle
- Lightning's national anthem singer moves to ICU days after COVID-19 hospitalization, husband says
- Live where you want, travel when you want, work from anywhere: The life of a 'digital nomad'
- Disney World to require guests to wear masks indoors, on rides regardless of vaccination status
- Rescued seahorse gives birth to hundreds of babies at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter