TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s Pirate Water Taxi is the perfect ride for an evening stroll on the Hillsborough River, but this time of the year, it’s turned into a holiday light show.

“It's an annual tradition,” Marketing Director of Pirate Water Taxi Jennifer Richardson said. “So we just thought it was a great way to spread Christmas cheer on the water in Tampa what better way than caroling on the river on the water taxis.”

The 45-minute ride also features festive narration, Christmas carolers by Dicken Carolers, hot chocolate and holiday cookies to get you into the Christmas spirit.

“We had to be creative in Tampa because we don't get snow,” Richardson said. “So what better way in Tampa than to Carol on the river but on the water, you can't do that anywhere.”

The forecast doesn’t call for snow, but the River of Lights is not stopping that from happening.

The event starts Nov. 29 and will continue on selected nights through the month of December. You can visit PirateWaterTaxi.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

