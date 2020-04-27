'Zycling': Local fitness instructor adapts cycling workouts to Zoom

Julio Calderon is known for his high energy workouts, and he's found a virtual way to help others continue their fitness goals.

TAMPA, Fla. — After the coronavirus hit, we’ve all been forced to change our habits and adapt to new situations. Think about the new habits you’ve created, good and bad. Especially when it comes to fitness or perhaps lack thereof.

In the fitness world Julio Calderon is known for his high energy workouts. Teaching dozens of people through cycling is one of many ways he helps them reach their goals. It was part of his daily routine and theirs.

“We were all stuck in a normal routine. As a trainer it was typical for me to go to the studio and teach classes and it was very regimented,” Calderon said.

That structure was thrown out the window with a coronavirus shutdown. With fewer classes to teach, Julio was forced to improvise. “If I couldn’t teach a cycle class in the studio well guess what, I’ll teach it here in my house.”

It’s why he created something he calls "zycling."

“Most of the communication happening right now is through Zoom. So, you add zoom and cycling, and you have 'zycling.'"

Sharing his screen with riders taking the class, Julio guides them on virtual trip. It’s a base bumping, heart elevating adventure.

“I had some doubts in the beginning. Is this going to work or is it not going to work? But I just kept my same thing that’s always been strong for me and that’s my drive,” he said.

Teaching classes online is something he plans to continue doing after the shutdown is lifted. Finding a way to adapt he’s also found a way to reach more people.

He thinks habits formed during this time will stick for others as well.

“I think we will definitely see some type of shift, whether its walking, jogging, or riding a bike on Bayshore Blvd. It will give people more opportunities. “

If you’d like to take Julio’s zoom cycling classes, he’ll be teaching them several times a week. You can contact him through Instagram.

What other people are reading right now:

